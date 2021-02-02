 

Sumo Logic Achieves FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Sumo Logic’s FedRAMP-Moderate Authorized Continuous Intelligence Platform Expands the Ability to Deliver Real-time Analytics to the Public Sector

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced its Continuous Intelligence Platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization at a Moderate impact level enabling the company to help public sector organizations get real-time insights into complex on-premises and cloud environments, and further strengthen their security and compliance, while optimizing performance.

“As organizations around the world accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, there continues to be a shift to the cloud happening within federal agencies who are understanding the need to transition from legacy on-premise systems to more scalable and secure, cloud-based architectures,” said George Gerchow, CSO, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic has been on a several year journey with FedRAMP, and this is yet another significant step forward to help the federal civilian sector, unclassified DOD and commercial entities get the visibility and continuous intelligence needed to operate in cloud environments.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It helps the government rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and easily deployed cost effective cloud-based solutions.

"Cloud computing has an important role in how federal agencies can reinvent operations and innovate to advance their mission in an environment that is always evolving,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Global Public Sector Partners and Programs, Amazon Web Services (AWS). “We congratulate Sumo Logic on achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorized certification. As more government entities expedite their digital transformation, this will help them satisfy their continuous intelligence needs safely and securely.”

The tectonic shift happening within the public sector is seeing more and more agencies transitioning from legacy systems to more scalable and secure cloud-based architectures. According to Sumo Logic’s 5th annual The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19, multi-cloud adoption and modern architectures has significantly grown year over year, in part due to the impact of COVID-19 as an accelerant to the digital transformation toward the cloud.

Sumo Logic’s security-by-design approach includes a secure cloud-native, multi-tenant platform that helps with data-driven decisions and reduces time to deploy, investigate security and operational issues. Sumo Logic meets FedRAMP Moderate security requirements and can ingest structured and unstructured data sources from on-premise and cloud based sources.

“The FedRAMP Moderate authorization further validates the security of our Continuous Intelligence Platform, and builds on our momentum in helping federal customers operate successfully in the cloud,” said Doug Natal, General Manager, Sumo Logic Public Sector. “Our customers will now be able to access the cloud-scale data collection and predictive analytics needed to help make better decisions across DevSecOps initiatives.”

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps the public sector
  • Download “The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19”
  • Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Media Contacts
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Achieves FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization Sumo Logic’s FedRAMP-Moderate Authorized Continuous Intelligence Platform Expands the Ability to Deliver Real-time Analytics to the Public Sector REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
52
Sumo Logic IPO (17.09.20)