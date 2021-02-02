 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. Begins Stocking Shrimp in Production Facility in La Coste, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021   

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), stocked four of the nursery tanks in the newly constructed La Coste, Texas production facility in January with postlarvae (PL) shrimp.

These four nursery tanks will serve to provide final testing of the facility support systems that control feeding, heating, aeration, and filtration. This includes testing the installed feed controllers, boilers, and blowers along with the Company platform technology filtration equipment.

The Company will begin bringing in biweekly supplies of PLs in February to place in specific nursery tanks for later transfer to targeted growout tanks. This repeated biweekly stocking will result in year-round weekly harvests once the 40 growout tanks are full of shrimp.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

