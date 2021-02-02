Vital Farms Announces National Foodservice Partnership with Acosta
Acosta named agency of record with focus on expanding Vital Farms’ national foodservice distribution
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced a
partnership with Acosta Foodservice, a U.S. foodservice sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry. Acosta will represent Vital Farms’ national U.S. foodservice
distribution.
“Expanding our foodservice distribution is an important pillar of our growth strategy,” said Peter Pappas, Chief Sales Officer, Vital Farms. “We’ve steadily grown this segment of the business, partnering with operators who source our high-quality, ethical food products and believe our brand resonates with their diners. We look forward to working with Acosta, our first national sales and marketing agency for foodservice, to expand our footprint even further in the commercial and noncommercial foodservice segments in the months and years ahead.”
“We invested in a partnership with Acosta because we see significant opportunity for growth across the foodservice channel, including through increasing our broadline distribution and expanding into more national and regional restaurant chains,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. "Under Pete's leadership, we are progressing our go-to-market strategy across retail and foodservice. The Vital Farms brand has a differentiated value proposition with consumers, and we are eager to introduce more diners to our high-quality pasture-raised products in partnership with Acosta.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Vital Farms and introduce their honest and ethically produced products to foodservice operators across the country,” said Taylor Crown, President, Acosta Foodservice. “As the leading pasture-raised egg brand in the U.S. by retail dollar sales, Vital Farms has demonstrated that consumers are drawn to the brand’s mission and commitment to transparency. We look forward to sharing the Vital Farms story with more foodservice operators at a time when a growing number of diners seek food selections they can trust.”
