Vital Farms Announces National Foodservice Partnership with Acosta

Acosta named agency of record with focus on expanding Vital Farms’ national foodservice distribution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced a partnership with Acosta Foodservice, a U.S. foodservice sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry. Acosta will represent Vital Farms’ national U.S. foodservice distribution.



“Expanding our foodservice distribution is an important pillar of our growth strategy,” said Peter Pappas, Chief Sales Officer, Vital Farms. “We’ve steadily grown this segment of the business, partnering with operators who source our high-quality, ethical food products and believe our brand resonates with their diners. We look forward to working with Acosta, our first national sales and marketing agency for foodservice, to expand our footprint even further in the commercial and noncommercial foodservice segments in the months and years ahead.”