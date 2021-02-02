HUMBL Financial Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries

San Diego, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the product launch of its BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs) lineup in over one hundred countries across North America, Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.

The BLOCK ETX lines were created by HUMBL Financial to give retail investors access to “one-click” software services on the new digital asset trading markets. The BLOCK ETXs track three different vertical themes: Index, Active and Thematic strategies, allowing customers simplified portfolio exposure to new blockchain trading markets.

“If you look at investing in Mutual Funds and ETFs over the last century, multi-asset baskets have traditionally been an easy way for customers to buy and hold over the long-term,” said Calvin Weight, Chief Market Strategist at HUMBL Financial. “BLOCK ETXs deliver new technologies in a proven format, for the blockchain trading markets, and other asset classes over time.”

These BLOCK ETXs are not intended to be investment services or advice but rather, are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven financial technology services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own exchange accounts.

“Our long-term mission at HUMBL is to develop a Web 3 platform that will allow you to invest, trade, track and pay in more synthetic ways on the blockchain,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “The BLOCK ETXs are a critical step in that journey and will expand across multiple asset types in the coming year.”

HUMBL Financial is also open to the licensing of BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK ETXs to major, global financial institutions that may want to expand their digital asset offerings for customers immediately.

HUMBL Financial products are now available to customers in Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Chile, Columbia, Comoros, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Falkland Islands Malvinas, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Holy See Vatican City, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea (South), Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Norway, Oman, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, British Virgin Islands, Wallis and Futuna and Zambia.