 

HUMBL Financial Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

San Diego, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the product launch of its BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs) lineup in over one hundred countries across North America, Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.

The initial BLOCK ETXs include the: BLOCK 3, BLOCK 5, BLOCK 10, BLOCK Government, BLOCK Platform, BLOCK Global Enterprise, BLOCK RSI Fractals, BLOCK MACD & VI, and BLOCK Oscillators.

The BLOCK ETX lines were created by HUMBL Financial to give retail investors access to “one-click” software services on the new digital asset trading markets. The BLOCK ETXs track three different vertical themes: Index, Active and Thematic strategies, allowing customers simplified portfolio exposure to new blockchain trading markets.

“If you look at investing in Mutual Funds and ETFs over the last century, multi-asset baskets have traditionally been an easy way for customers to buy and hold over the long-term,” said Calvin Weight, Chief Market Strategist at HUMBL Financial. “BLOCK ETXs deliver new technologies in a proven format, for the blockchain trading markets, and other asset classes over time.”

These BLOCK ETXs are not intended to be investment services or advice but rather, are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven financial technology services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own exchange accounts.

“Our long-term mission at HUMBL is to develop a Web 3 platform that will allow you to invest, trade, track and pay in more synthetic ways on the blockchain,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “The BLOCK ETXs are a critical step in that journey and will expand across multiple asset types in the coming year.”

HUMBL Financial is also open to the licensing of BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK ETXs to major, global financial institutions that may want to expand their digital asset offerings for customers immediately.

HUMBL Financial products are now available to customers in Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Chile, Columbia, Comoros, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Falkland Islands Malvinas, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Holy See Vatican City, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea (South), Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Norway, Oman, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, British Virgin Islands, Wallis and Futuna and Zambia.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUMBL Financial Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries San Diego, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the product launch of its BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs) lineup in over one hundred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
HUMBL Studios Announces Launch of HUMBL x SHOP
27.01.21
In Memory of Henry “Bud” Boucher
25.01.21
HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Financial Division