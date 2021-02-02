Integrity Applications Announces the Promotion of Erez Ben-Zvi to General Manager

Erez joined the Company in July of 2020 as Vice President of Product where he has been a principal driving force in restructuring and organizing a strong team and developing our future product roadmap.

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. ( www.integrity-app.com ) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack , a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has promoted Erez Ben-Zvi to General Manager in addition to his current role as Vice President of Product, effective immediately. Mr. Ben-Zvi will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of David Malka who will be stepping down as President effective April 6, 2021.

Erez brings over 15 years of exceptional product management and leadership experience developing rapid growth and commercialization strategies for medical device companies, including 3D Systems Healthcare, Simbionix, and Paieon Medical. He holds a B.Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, and an M.B.A from Bar-Ilan University.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are happy to announce the promotion of Erez as General Manager, where he will take on more responsibility and continue to contribute to the growth and success of Integrity,” said Andrew Sycoff, member of the board of directors. “Since joining the Company last year, Erez has demonstrated superior leadership qualities, and together with his vast experience, industry knowledge and market vision we are thrilled to have him guide us during the next stage of the Company’s development. Lastly, on behalf of the Company, we want to thank David Malka for his dedication and contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“I leave the Company at a very exciting time in its history”, said David Malka. “It has been a privilege to serve the Company since its founding and I wish Erez the best in his new role, and I look forward to the Company’s continued success.”

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.