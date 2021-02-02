Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Investor Call for February 3, 2021

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will host an investor call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to review its recent announcement and related investor presentation dated February 1, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.