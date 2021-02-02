 

Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Nearly Completed Construction; Gold Production to Start

PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is nearing completion and the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona, will begin processing the gold.

Construction of the pad is complete with the finish of the liner installation. Field Lining Systems Inc. were able to complete the liner install and the final report will be sent to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Crushing material and laying of the 18-inch liner protection layer has started using low grade material from the south side of the mine area. Stacking will commence towards the end of next week with completion of laying the protection layer and leaching will commence shortly thereafter. The carbon columns required for gold recovery are now set-up with all piping and electrical installation to be completed this week. The cyanide tank was also delivered and is being set-up and prepped for production.

The long-awaited water well has been drilled to 706 feet and produces approximately 310 gallons per minute; the well however will potentially produce twice this amount of water. The pipeline and well pumps are being installed and should be ready to pump water towards the end of next week. Items such as the office trailer and storage are in transit to the location.

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, commented, “After facing obstacles with the liner crew having COVID and significant rain causing delays, it’s nice to see the liner completed and the protection layer being installed. It is all coming together with production just around the corner.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings. Once leaching has started, periodic delivery of the carbon to the designated gold processing facility is expected.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation
Alan M. Brown, President & CEO
Phone: 480-588-8920
abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com




Disclaimer

