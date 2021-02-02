 

Vivopower Secures 100% Ownership of Tembo E-Lv B.v.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Acquisition of residual 49% shareholding executed with planned capital injection into Tembo. Deal funded from cash reserves and the issuance of 15,793 VivoPower shares.

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following board approval, it has completed the definitive acquisition of the remaining 49% of Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”).

Tembo is a specialist battery-electric and off-road vehicle company that focuses on designing and building ruggedized light electric vehicle solutions for customers across the globe in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, government services (including defense, police vehicles and ambulances), game safari and humanitarian aid sectors.

VivoPower previously acquired 51% of Tembo in October 2020 and recently announced a landmark distribution deal with its partner, GB Auto Group (“GB Auto”) in Australia.

VivoPower intends to invest up to an additional US$10.9 million into Tembo, in a staged manner based on Tembo attaining quarterly commercial milestones. This will enable Tembo to accelerate the scale up of its assembly, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to fulfill customer orders and deliveries. Existing Tembo management received US$2.2 million and 15,793 VivoPower shares for their residual post money shareholding, with VivoPower now owning 100% of Tembo’s share capital.

With the GB Auto partnership expected to generate up to US$250 million in revenues over the first four years when combined with the value of the converted Toyota vehicles, it is believed to be the most valuable deal of its kind in Australasia to date. GB Auto is now Australia’s exclusive distributor of the Tembo electric Toyota Land Cruiser, electric Toyota Hilux, and Tembo electric vehicle conversion kits. Tembo’s R&D pipeline also includes high performance versions of its current vehicle solutions, with anticipated range improvements of up to 300%.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, believes the full acquisition of Tembo will accelerate its growth and catalyze other deals similar to the GB Auto partnership.

He said: “Our intention has always been to move to 100% ownership of Tembo and the GB Auto deal has enabled this to occur at least two years ahead of plan. We are pleased to be able to fund this from existing cash reserves and the issuance of 15,793 VivoPower shares to Tembo’s management shareholders. We are now focused on scaling up capabilities and executing at pace in order to meet strong customer interest and demand.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivopower Secures 100% Ownership of Tembo E-Lv B.v. Acquisition of residual 49% shareholding executed with planned capital injection into Tembo. Deal funded from cash reserves and the issuance of 15,793 VivoPower shares.LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Completion of Electrical Works for 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm
25.01.21
VivoPower Signs US$250m Agreement for Its Tembo Toyota Electric Vehicle Solutions
13.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award
08.01.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?