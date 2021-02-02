 

CANAQUEST SIGNS MENTANINE AND MENTABINOL PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PURCANN PHARMA AND SILICYCLE INC.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), today announced a new production and distribution agreement with PurCann Pharma (“PurCann“) and SiliCycle Inc. (“SiliCycle“). PurCann, a subsidiary of SiliCycle, is recognized for its unique expertise in the Extraction-Purification and commercialization of cannabinoids.

This agreement facilitates CanaQuest’s planned production, distribution and global export of Mentanine and Mentabinol formulations, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADC BioMedical Corp, which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Initial sales are anticipated within 16 weeks after funding.

Hugo St-Laurent, PurCann, President, stated, “Mentanine and Mentabinol perfectly align with our strategic objectives. CanaQuest can benefit from SiliCycle and PurCann’s robust Canadian distribution channels and also leverage our organization’s international pharmaceutical health product marketing expertise across more than 100 countries.“

Paul Ramsay, CanaQuest Co-Founder & President, added, “We are extremely pleased to have PurCann Pharma, a Health Canada Licenced Processor and its parent company SiliCycle as new partners for our medicinal formulated products rollout, reflecting their exceptionally high pharma quality standards, expertise and processing capabilities.“

CanaQuest - Commercial Ready Master Formulations:
Mentanine, Omega-3 + CBD based formulation, non-psychotic – increases the efficacy of CBD at a specific nuclear receptor in the brain, for the treatment of mental ailments. The formulation interacts with the Central Nervous System "CNS" that controls anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”, and addiction. Additionally, the improved efficacy (sublingually delivered) requires substantially smaller doses of CBD, thus, eliminating or minimizing existing liver toxicity caused by high oral consumption of CBD (as noted in a recent FDA comment).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CANAQUEST SIGNS MENTANINE AND MENTABINOL PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PURCANN PHARMA AND SILICYCLE INC. TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus