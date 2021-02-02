CANAQUEST SIGNS MENTANINE AND MENTABINOL PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PURCANN PHARMA AND SILICYCLE INC.

This agreement facilitates CanaQuest’s planned production, distribution and global export of Mentanine and Mentabinol formulations, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADC BioMedical Corp , which was awarded a Cannabis Medical Sales, Import/Export License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Initial sales are anticipated within 16 weeks after funding.

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), a Life Science/Pharmaceutical Company developing health products utilizing cannabinoid molecules and other botanical compounds (pharmaceutical grade), today announced a new production and distribution agreement with PurCann Pharma (“PurCann“) and SiliCycle Inc. (“SiliCycle“). PurCann, a subsidiary of SiliCycle, is recognized for its unique expertise in the Extraction-Purification and commercialization of cannabinoids.

Hugo St-Laurent, PurCann, President, stated, “Mentanine and Mentabinol perfectly align with our strategic objectives. CanaQuest can benefit from SiliCycle and PurCann’s robust Canadian distribution channels and also leverage our organization’s international pharmaceutical health product marketing expertise across more than 100 countries.“

Paul Ramsay, CanaQuest Co-Founder & President, added, “We are extremely pleased to have PurCann Pharma, a Health Canada Licenced Processor and its parent company SiliCycle as new partners for our medicinal formulated products rollout, reflecting their exceptionally high pharma quality standards, expertise and processing capabilities.“

CanaQuest - Commercial Ready Master Formulations:

Mentanine, Omega-3 + CBD based formulation, non-psychotic – increases the efficacy of CBD at a specific nuclear receptor in the brain, for the treatment of mental ailments. The formulation interacts with the Central Nervous System "CNS" that controls anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”, and addiction. Additionally, the improved efficacy (sublingually delivered) requires substantially smaller doses of CBD, thus, eliminating or minimizing existing liver toxicity caused by high oral consumption of CBD (as noted in a recent FDA comment).