 

Plumas Bank Donates $25,000 to Support Local Non-Profits Addressing Food Insecurity

QUINCY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), recently announced that it donated $25,000 to local non-profit organizations to provide food to those in need throughout its service area. A matching COVID-19 pandemic relief grant of $10,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) helped make the donation possible.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic hardship for many, we are inspired every day by local non-profit organizations who are stepping up to support our communities.  That’s why we’ve reached out to every community that we serve and made donations to local food banks and social services organizations,” commented Andrew J. Ryback, Plumas Bank president and chief executive officer. He continued, “With these donations, we're supporting the organizations that care for our most vulnerable. We're truly all in this together, and these organizations help families who are struggling to meet basic needs.”

Plumas Bank’s $25,000 donation which includes $10,000 in matching funds from FHLBank San Francisco,  supported the following 13 organizations in their COVID-19 response efforts:  Community Action Network (CAN) in Quincy, Calif.; Eastern Plumas Community Action Network in Portola, Calif.;  Indian Valley Food Pantry in Greenville, Calif.; Community Church of Loyalton, Calif.; Helping Hands in Chester, Calif.; Westwood Family Resource Center in Westwood, Calif. ;Lassen Senior Services in Susanville, Calif.;  Burney Food Coop in Burney, Calif.; TEACH, Inc. in Alturas, Calif.;  Dignity Health Connected Living Senior Nutrition Program in Redding, Calif.; the Sierra Community House – Project Mana serving Truckee, Tahoe City and Kings Beach, Calif.; Meals on Wheels in Carson City, Nev.; and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno, Nev.

“We are so grateful to Plumas Bank for their donation that will help us provide 6,000 meals in our community,” said Nicole Lamboley, president and chief executive officer of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.  “So many families are needing help right now and partners like Plumas Bank make our work possible. Together, we are providing our neighbors much needed food and hope.” 

Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco, Marietta Núñez, stated, “We are pleased to partner with our member Plumas Bank to support vital programs and services across their footprint. The recipients Plumas Bank has chosen to support – local food banks along with senior and family service providers – are day-to-day lifelines for vulnerable individuals and families and have become more essential during this ongoing pandemic.”

About FHLBank San Francisco

FHLBank San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources the Bank provides to member financial institutions foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. In response to the escalating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the communities served by its members, FHLBank San Francisco is matching the donations or contributions they make to support local nonprofits and small businesses.

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. The Company was recently recognized by three prestigious firms: for the third year in a row Raymond James and Associates awarded Plumas Bancorp with the Community Bankers Cup for operating one of the top five Best Performing Banks in the nation; for the second year in a row Piper Sandler named Plumas Bank to their Sm-All Stars Class, which identifies the top small cap banks in the nation; and, for the fifth year in a row, Plumas Bank was named a ‘Super Premier’ performing bank by The Findley Reports. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

