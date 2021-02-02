Usio Continues to be the Bankruptcy Software Industry’s PayFac Platform of Choice

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with NextChapter, a leading developer of legal software that provides attorneys with an efficient, intuitive and affordable application to help them better serve their bankruptcy clients. With the addition of NextChapter, two of the three largest bankruptcy legal software developers have now chosen Usio and its Payfac-in-a-Box technology as their electronic payments solution provider.

Greg Carter, Senior Vice President of Payment Facilitation at Usio, said, “We are extremely pleased to have entered into this partnership with NextChapter. As our latest legal software partnership, this agreement further illustrates how legal software developers are increasingly adopting our proprietary Payfac-in-a-Box solution as the industry’s preferred payments technology. NextChapter will leverage Usio’s Payment Facilitation platform to provide an integrated payment experience to the thousands of bankruptcy law practices they support. The legal software industry remains a key focus of our growth initiatives, and the addition of NextChapter clearly indicates that our payments technology is viewed as a valuable asset by these dynamic and forward-thinking institutions.”

Janine Sickmeyer, CEO of NextChapter, said, "Partnering with Usio provides an incredible opportunity for our attorneys and their clients. With the payment integration, NextChapter attorneys can securely process client payments online using our bankruptcy software through a client-facing portal. This is a game-changer for NextChapter users because it makes it possible to collect legal fees faster and with ease while maintaining compliance and generating more revenue for their firm."

About NextChapter

NextChapter transforms the messy and complicated process of preparing bankruptcy forms into a streamlined, easy-to-use app. Built by former paralegal and tech entrepreneur, Janine Sickmeyer, NextChapter’s secure, online web application allows attorneys and their staff to prepare Chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases using automated workflows, integrations, client texting, hearing schedulers, client intake portals, case management tools, firm customizations, and more. Additionally, NextChapter goes beyond bankruptcy law with document assembly and case management for all practice areas. Based in Columbus, OH, NextChapter was founded in 2013, launched in 2016, and acquired by Fastcase in 2019. For more information, follow NextChapter on Twitter at @NextChapterBK or visit nextchapterbk.com .