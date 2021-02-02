 

INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

On 2 February 2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 31 December 2020, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 9 April 2020 during the General Shareholders Meeting. Amendments to the Articles of Association were made to increase the maximum level of borrowed capital allowed in the Company's activities to the level established by the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com 

Attachment




Wertpapier


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Announcement of share buy-back procedure and beginning of share buy-back of INVL Baltic Real Estate
14.01.21
Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate
11.01.21
Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)
11.01.21
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
11.01.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the depository
06.01.21
The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered
04.01.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate announcement on planned transactions of the managers of the company