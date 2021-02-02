 

Verizon Media joins championship-winning DS TECHEETAH

Global media technology company Verizon Media will bring its Yahoo brand to the Formula E champion’s livery in 2021 and beyond

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reigning double Formula E Champions, DS TECHEETAH, and Verizon Media are delighted to announce a new multi-year strategic partnership. This partnership sees Verizon Media join the team with its premium, global Yahoo brand featuring on the livery of the DS E-TENSE FE20 and across the team ecosystem.

DS TECHEETAH’s sustainable platform, on track success and the incredible growth of Formula E will position the Yahoo brand at the forefront of the exciting world of electric motorsport, aligning with the company’s commitment to innovative, sustainable technology that will drive the world forward. Verizon Media is home to media, technology, and communication brands that (with its global partnership with Microsoft) reach nearly 900 million unique viewers globally per month, as well as industry-leading media streaming and ad platforms that connect consumers and brands all around the world through creative and next-generation, extended reality (XR) content experiences that will be supercharged through the roll-out and adoption of 5G technology.

Keith Smout, Chief Commercial Officer, DS TECHEETAH, said:
“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Verizon Media. This partnership represents the clear value of being involved with Formula E and the desire of global business leaders to align themselves with our winning team and at the same time be involved in a truly sustainable sport. There has been an incredible amount of hard work done in bringing this opportunity to fruition and I want to personally thank Jon Wilde, our Head of Business Development, and our partners at DS Automobiles, who have all worked tirelessly with everyone at Verizon Media to bring this partnership together.”

Kristiana Carlet, VP International Sales at Verizon Media said:
“Our business is at the forefront of building next-generation, sustainable technology as well as innovative content experiences for our customers and consumers. We create networks that move the world forward by connecting people to their passions. Supporting DS TECHEETAH in this innovative sport not only highlights our commitment to this as Verizon Media but is an exciting environment to reach people who might want to take a new and fresh look at our Yahoo brand and products as we create new experiences in 2021. We’re excited to be cheering the team and sharing content from the sport across our properties to our audiences around the world and would like to thank DS Automobiles, everyone at DS TECHEETAH, as well as our international partnerships team, for this opportunity.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Gareth Jordan
gareth.jordan@verizonmedia.com
+44 7980 942883




