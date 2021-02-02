Nano Dimension Engages CarlSquare for European Acquisition Search

Mr. Yoav Stern, President & CEO of Nano Dimension, commented, “Our M&A search over the last two quarters has evolved, as we have expanded its geographical footprint. We are now focusing on two kinds of acquisition targets: One will dramatically expand our go-to-market channels and give us exposure to vertical markets while the other targets include a set of companies that have transformative technologies and products which are complementary to our product roadmap. The present ubiquity of special purpose public acquisition vehicles (SPACs), especially in the U.S. market, is causing price surges of certain targets; hence, we are using the opportunity to filter out valuations that don’t fit our business model. Since we have strong cash reserves, we are accelerating our technology and product development forward beyond the plans of mid-2020. I am confident that with the help of our investment banking partners, we will expedite the M&A process to synergistically support our growth plans.”

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. The DragonFly LDM system is being deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. Its ability to enable on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP, is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions will research, develop, and produce High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs.) Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .