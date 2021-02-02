Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe

The Israeli market for medical cannabis continues to grow at a rapid pace. Now with over 80,000 medical patients (IMCA data), the domestic growers are struggling to keep up with demand. This is good news for Isracann’s farm, which is coming online in the near term.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer/distributor is pleased to announce that the Company has determined to advance foreign importation of Cannabis into Israel in response to perceived opportunity.

Additionally, this gap in supply has created a robust cannabis importation market. It has been apparent for some time that Israel has had to rely on Cannabis importation to meet domestic needs. In fact, reports indicate that it is currently the world’s largest importer of Cannabis flower, having surpassed Germany. Recent reports also note Israel has subsequently increased importation quality assurance (QA) requirements. These stringent regulations have eliminated some candidate countries (e.g.: Uruguay) from import licensing. Isracann has observed the situation and noted an uptick in demand and acceptance of increasingly desirable Canadian flower.

Recent talks with Isracann’s growing network of Israeli stakeholders, distributors and agents have resulted in the determination to leverage the Company’s Canadian roots as motivation to gain approvals to establish importation as part of the Company’s strategic plan. The addition of import sales will provide several positive advantages including an additional revenue stream, brand differentiation with strains not yet introduced to the Israeli market, and an ability to test internal processing facilities and trial distribution arrangements both domestically and through resales to European partners.

To facilitate and expedite the process, Isracann has entered into an agreement with United Greeneries Ltd. the cultivation subsidiary of Costa Canna Group to export Canadian cannabis on an exclusive basis into Israel and with a non-exclusive agreement for entry into the European markets. Under this agreement, Isracann will enjoy an ability to source both United Greeneries grown, and Canadian 3rd party grown product, which effectively provides access to the entire Canadian marketplace.