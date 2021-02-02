TrinityRail Announces New Products and Services Expansion

TrinityRail announced today two new service offerings that will expand and enhance the TrinityRail platform for its customers. The company has officially launched a new technology service platform, Trinsight, to advance the digital connection between North American rail shippers and their railcar fleets. Additionally, TrinityRail Maintenance Services has acquired Bay Worx Rail, a revolutionary maintenance service that safely and precisely cleans tank cars using advanced robotics.

The newly launched Trinsight service product is expected to provide real-time intelligence on the location, condition and status of rail equipment, thereby improving rail transportation efficiencies and safety, and enhancing the management of fleet operations. This service is a complement to the recently announced RailPulse joint venture and will offer advanced analytics, machine learning capabilities, and telematics that provide TrinityRail customers with actionable insights into their railcar fleet and cargo.

Trinsight will leverage data from the Company’s fleet of over 132,000 owned and managed railcars, TrinityRail’s extensive experience in the rail industry, and expanding data analytics capabilities to offer a platform with targeted, customer-focused actionable insights. A proprietary user interface will allow customization of dashboards and reports. Through this interface, TrinityRail’s customers can access location and asset status, including GPS, track and trace, weather overlay, geo-fencing, customizable triggers and alerts, and Car Location Message (CLM) data, as well as impact and movement detection.

“We have heard from our customers about their need to manage their rail supply chain more efficiently. In combination with the RailPulse joint venture, Trinsight will significantly enhance the customer experience through IoT and telematics providing real time visibility and insight into their fleets and the freight they transport,” said Gregg Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We believe TrinityRail is leading the charge for improved network efficiency that will enhance the modal advantage and the sustainability of the rail industry while helping customers optimize their ownership and usage of railcar equipment. The digital platforms being developed and implemented through Trinsight and other products will continue to provide both innovative solutions and a differentiated experience for TrinityRail customers.”