 

TrinityRail Announces New Products and Services Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:15  |  53   |   |   

TrinityRail announced today two new service offerings that will expand and enhance the TrinityRail platform for its customers. The company has officially launched a new technology service platform, Trinsight, to advance the digital connection between North American rail shippers and their railcar fleets. Additionally, TrinityRail Maintenance Services has acquired Bay Worx Rail, a revolutionary maintenance service that safely and precisely cleans tank cars using advanced robotics.

Trinsight to Offer Real-Time Fleet Analytics and Supply Chain Intelligence

The newly launched Trinsight service product is expected to provide real-time intelligence on the location, condition and status of rail equipment, thereby improving rail transportation efficiencies and safety, and enhancing the management of fleet operations. This service is a complement to the recently announced RailPulse joint venture and will offer advanced analytics, machine learning capabilities, and telematics that provide TrinityRail customers with actionable insights into their railcar fleet and cargo.

Trinsight will leverage data from the Company’s fleet of over 132,000 owned and managed railcars, TrinityRail’s extensive experience in the rail industry, and expanding data analytics capabilities to offer a platform with targeted, customer-focused actionable insights. A proprietary user interface will allow customization of dashboards and reports. Through this interface, TrinityRail’s customers can access location and asset status, including GPS, track and trace, weather overlay, geo-fencing, customizable triggers and alerts, and Car Location Message (CLM) data, as well as impact and movement detection.

“We have heard from our customers about their need to manage their rail supply chain more efficiently. In combination with the RailPulse joint venture, Trinsight will significantly enhance the customer experience through IoT and telematics providing real time visibility and insight into their fleets and the freight they transport,” said Gregg Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We believe TrinityRail is leading the charge for improved network efficiency that will enhance the modal advantage and the sustainability of the rail industry while helping customers optimize their ownership and usage of railcar equipment. The digital platforms being developed and implemented through Trinsight and other products will continue to provide both innovative solutions and a differentiated experience for TrinityRail customers.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TrinityRail Announces New Products and Services Expansion TrinityRail announced today two new service offerings that will expand and enhance the TrinityRail platform for its customers. The company has officially launched a new technology service platform, Trinsight, to advance the digital connection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release
25.01.21
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Green Financing Framework