Sigma Lithium Announces a C$30 million Private Placement of Common Shares at C$4.00

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGMA) (OTC-QB: SGMLF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) to be issued at a price of C$4.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$30 million (the “Offering”). Institutional investors, including leading global investors focused on ESG & sustainability, are expected to comprise the majority of the investors in the Offering. The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).



XP Investments US LLC, Cormark Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. acted as financial advisors to the Company and may receive a finder’s fee in respect of certain orders. This compensation will be comprised of (i) cash fees of up to 6% of the proceeds from subscribers introduced by finders and (ii) such number of warrants as is equal to up to 6% of the Common Shares purchased by such introduced subscribers (each such warrant entitling the finder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$4.00 per share and exercisable for one year after closing of the Offering). Other parties, including the A10 Group, shall also receive a finder’s fee in connection with the Offering.

In this regard, the Company has entered into an agreement with the A10 Group to provide services in respect of the Offering, and A10 Group will be entitled to finder’s compensation for purchases by subscribers it introduces.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as outlined below and for general corporate purposes. The expected specific uses of net proceeds are: