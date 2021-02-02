 

Genius Brands International Completes Strategic Acquisition of ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon Media

Representing Over $100 Million Dollars in Annual Media Spend

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of ChizComm Ltd., a leading North American marketing and media agency, as well as ChizComm Beacon Media, its best-in-class media research, planning and buying division.

“The completion of this transformative acquisition is a huge milestone in the growth of Genius Brands, and we have already begun to realize immediate synergies. In particular, ChizComm represents more than 30 major toy companies and some of the most powerful and iconic brands in the children’s and family media and toy industries, including among them Bandai America, Funko, and The Topps Company. We look forward to leveraging their expertise in media planning and buying, as well as their deep industry relationships, as we accelerate our rollout strategy for Kartoon Channel!” stated Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.   “Further to the above, we have benefitted from their prowess as both a marketing and media agency, including ongoing contributions to our upcoming launch of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, as well as the marketing of our digital network, Kartoon Channel! In addition to the operational synergies, they bring a strong platform for growth, as the largest purchaser of children’s media across both traditional and digital platforms in North America placing more than $100 million in annual media spend, the net commissions on which aggregates to our revenue line. ChizComm Beacon Media has consistently been ranked the largest media buyer within the Kids 2-11 age group, representing over 33% of total Gross Rating Points (GRPs).  Simply put, they buy more commercials on television, digital, and online than any other company in this space.”

“We are honored to join the Genius Brands’ family under the leadership of Andy Heyward, a true industry pioneer and visionary. Through the combination of our two organizations, we believe we can unlock the full potential of ChizComm and drive immediate value supporting the growth of Genius Brands’ amazing content portfolio, distribution platform, and retail business,” said Harold Chizick, ChizComm CEO and Co-Founder.

