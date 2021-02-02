Blink Charging Purchases Prime Office Condominium, Continuing Current and Future Growth

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, closed on a 10,000+ SF Miami Beach office condominium at 605 Lincoln Road. The new office space will house the Company's corporate headquarters.

"We are excited to have a location not far from where we started 12 years ago that Blink can utilize for our 37 Miami-based staff. The new office will provide the additional space to grow as our company expands," commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. "The EV infrastructure industry is at a pivotal point poised for exponential growth to meet future demand. Now is the time for us to ensure we have the resources in place for the future as we develop a nascent industry into the mainstream."

Some may say Miami Beach, thousands of miles from Silicon Valley, is an unusual location for a technology company's headquarters dedicated to the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy. However, recently, Miami has been aggressively targeting technology companies to relocate to the area. NBC has reported1 that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been speaking with top tech industry executives to attract them to the region. In fact, in response to Miami's attention from the tech industry on Tuesday, Mayor Suarez is expected to name its first chief technology officer who will provide assistance for high-tech firms interested in coming to Miami.

For Blink Charging, Miami has always been home and has always provided the resources needed to thrive.

"We've always been committed to the Miami area. We have been able to find and recruit top talent locally and continue to expand our local workforce. Miami isn't just a great place to live, but it has been a great place to grow our business. The ocean just outside our offices serves as a reminder of the importance of our work – to use our technology to create cleaner, smarter, greener transportation alternatives that can mitigate the impacts of global climate change," stated Farkas.