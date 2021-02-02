 

Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence Technology

Vital Intelligence’s Vital Sign Screening Detects
Potential Symptoms of COVID-19

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that Portage County Sheriff’s department has selected Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital assessment platform to be used to pre-screen inmates and detainees before bringing them into detention.

The Sheriff's Office is the primary law enforcement agency for Portage County, Ohio. In addition to providing law enforcement services, the Sheriff's Office also maintains the county jail and provides security for the county's courts. The Portage County Jail was opened in May of 1995 as a 24-hour-full-service facility located in the Portage County Justice Center.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app can automatically detect with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure body temperature, O2 saturation and more, all from a camera that takes seconds to attain the information.

The Vital Intelligence Kiosk will pre-screen inmates and detainees before bringing them into their jail helping to ensure the health of their inmate and workforce population.

As of September 23, 2020, the USA had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. A December study from the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice (NCCCJ), a nonpartisan criminal justice group, revealed that the infection rate has been three times higher in the prison population compared to that of the general public, while the mortality rate has been double. At least 275,000 incarcerated people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 1,700 have died (source: National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice).

“Jails and prisons have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Portage County Sheriff’s department had a requirement to add another layer of ongoing, permanent health security within their jail,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We appreciate their trust in Draganfly to help ensure that their institution can continue to operate as normally as possible using the Draganfly technology.”

The Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs including but not limited to heart rate, breathing rate, body temperature and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). The system does not register any personal data of the individual being screened.

