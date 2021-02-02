 

Blood Culture Tests Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Blood Culture Tests Market by Method (Automated, Conventional), Product (Consumable, Media, Instruments), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Proteomic), Application (Bacteremia, Mycobacterial), End User (Hospital, Academic Research) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Blood Culture Tests Market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The major factors driving the growth of the blood culture tests are increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of automated instruments and a lack of skilled laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the blood culture tests market, by product, in 2019.

On the basis of product, the Blood culture test methods market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. Consumable is the largest and fastest-growing segment, in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The recurring requirement of consumables as compared to instruments is the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

Reference Laboratories segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the blood culture tests market during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the Blood culture test methods market is segmented into hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, academic research laboratories, and other laboratories (includes pathology laboratories, bacteriological laboratories, physician office laboratories, and independent research laboratories). The reference laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing outsourcing of blood culture tests by hospitals to reference laboratories.

