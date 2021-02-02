 

DGAP-Adhoc flatexDEGIRO AG starts extremely successful into new year and raises significantly its guidance

flatexDEGIRO AG starts extremely successful into new year and raises significantly its guidance

Frankfurt/Main, 02. February 2021

flatexDEGIRO starts extremely successful into new year and raises significantly its guidance

Based on a record start with over 130,000 new customers and 11.4 million settled transactions in January, as well as a fundamentally positive expectation for the further course of the year, the Management of flatexDEGIRO has today decided to significantly raise its commercial guidance for 2021.

The management expects an increase of the customer base from 1.25m customers (as of 31 December 2020) to a range of 1.8 million to 2.0 million by the end of the year (previous guidance: over 1.6 million). The guidance for the expected number of settled transactions is increased from a range of 65 million to 75 million (previous guidance) to a range of 75 million to 90 million. In 2020, the company executed 75 million transactions (pro forma).

The expected accelerated growth will have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings and free cash flow in 2021 and subsequent years.

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.




