flatexDEGIRO's accelerated growth results in a record month and a significantly raised guidance 02.02.2021 / 15:40

- Record start in January 2021 with more than 130,000 new customers and 11.4m transactions

- Commercial guidance for 2021 significantly raised

- FY2021e: 550k to 750k new customers (previous guidance: over 350k)

- FY2021e: Total number of customers to grow to 1.8m - 2.0m (previous guidance: over 1.6m)

- FY2021e: Settled transactions to increase to 75m - 90m (previous guidance: 65m - 75m)

- Expected accelerated growth will have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings and free cash flow in 2021 and subsequent years

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, continues its trailblazing growth path. Driven by an ongoing and accelerating growth momentum in its core markets, flatexDEGIRO today significantly raised its full-year 2021 guidance and expects to extend its position as the fastest growing online brokerage business in Europe.

In January 2021, the leading European online broker executed 11.4 million transactions, an increase of almost 200% year-on-year (January 2020: approx. 4 million transactions, pro forma). Over the last trailing twelve months, flatexDEGIRO has thus executed over 82 million transactions (pro forma). Even stronger was the growth in new customers, almost quadrupling to over 130,000 in January 2021 (January 2020: 35,000). The Group's total customer base has thereby grown to almost 1.4 million.

"We continue to see strong growth and market share gains in our core markets. In Germany, the successful launch of flatex-next provides additional momentum. We have achieved record numbers in January, market volatility remains at a sustainably high level and underlying secular trends in digitalization and investing all over Europe continue to support our strategy. Based on these factors we now expect to grow our business in 2021 to 1.8 million to 2.0 million customers, for which we will settle between 75 million and 90 million transactions by the end of the year", says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO.