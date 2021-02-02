New Gold Announces Incident at the New Afton Mine

February 2, 2021 – New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces that at approximately 1:40 am Pacific Time on February 2, 2021, the New Afton Mine, located in the Kamloops, B.C., experienced a mud rush incident involving three individuals. Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care while one contract driller is presumed to be deceased. The names of the individuals will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The on-site emergency management system has been activated and the RCMP and the provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and are on site. All activities have been suspended while the Company and authorities investigate the incident.