 

Medivolve Enters Into Agreement to Acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. and Its Agency Rights to Nuturell’s COVID-19 Surface Shield Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 15:30  |  32   |   |   

Nuturell’s non-toxic silver surface shield technology is a COVID-19 disinfectant that converts into a protective shield when air dry, killing the coronavirus among other pathogens for up to 90 days after only ~30 seconds of contact. Further, Medivolve will host a webinar Thursday, February 4th at 1 pm ET.

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. (“Noble Bioscience”) in exchange for 12.5 million common shares of Medivolve. Noble Bioscience holds the agency rights to Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology in the United States, Canada and Caribbean countries. Medivolve’s subsidiary Collection Sites, LLC will lead the United States sales effort on behalf of the Company through its new brand, COVIXShield. Collection Sites will focus on Las Vegas market initially, with a goal of supporting the return of the tourism and entertainment industries. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience is subject to customary closing conditions including the signing of a definitive agreement. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve will result from, the transaction.

“To return back to normal operation in a COVID-19 environment, people need the confidence that they will be safe as they move about,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, the CEO of Medivolve Inc. “By providing companies with a solution that eliminates any concern about COVID-19 contamination – from hotel rooms to grocery stores – consumers will be more comfortable using their services. We are excited to help distribute such a coating technology and believe the applications for business as well as consumers are substantial and well worth the investment.”

About Nuturell’s Surface Shield Technology

Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology was created to overcome the limitations of standard harsh chemical disinfectants and cleaning agensts that suffer from various constraints such as their harmfulness, corrosive nature and bacterial resistance. Nuturell’s technology is a unique non-toxic, non-chemical formula with silver technology having long-term efficacy of up to 90 days.

Nuturell’s surface shield has a broad killing range of pathogens including the human coronavirus in only ~30 seconds of contact and is considered a “green” surface shield. Silver has been well-known as an antimicrobial agent and for its medicinal importance due to the remarkable pathogen killing properties.

