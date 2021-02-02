Medivolve Enters Into Agreement to Acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. and Its Agency Rights to Nuturell’s COVID-19 Surface Shield Technology

Nuturell’s non-toxic silver surface shield technology is a COVID-19 disinfectant that converts into a protective shield when air dry, killing the coronavirus among other pathogens for up to 90 days after only ~30 seconds of contact. Further, Medivolve will host a webinar Thursday, February 4th at 1 pm ET.



TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. (“Noble Bioscience”) in exchange for 12.5 million common shares of Medivolve. Noble Bioscience holds the agency rights to Nuturell’s Surface Shield technology in the United States, Canada and Caribbean countries. Medivolve’s subsidiary Collection Sites, LLC will lead the United States sales effort on behalf of the Company through its new brand, COVIXShield. Collection Sites will focus on Las Vegas market initially, with a goal of supporting the return of the tourism and entertainment industries. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience is subject to customary closing conditions including the signing of a definitive agreement. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve will result from, the transaction.