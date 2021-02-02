 

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Wants to Take Your ‘V-Card’ this Valentine’s Day

Hollywood’s favorite burger and wing joint offering free vegetarian Chick’n Vings with every order to celebrate holiday

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and seven other restaurant concepts, is inviting fans everywhere to ‘swipe their V-card,’ by trying the classic brand’s latest offering, “Chick’n Vings,” made with Quorn Vegetarian Meatless Wings.

Beginning February 13 and running through Valentine’s Day, February 14, all domestic online and in-store orders placed at co-branded Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express locations will be eligible for a complimentary six-piece order of Chick’n Vings with any purchase. The delicious new Vings can be served plain or smothered in any of Buffalo’s Express mouthwatering sauces including Scorchin’, Carolina Fire BBQ, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. The free six-piece order of Vings is redeemable in-store for guests who mention the promo and online by using code “VDAY21” at checkout.

“We’re confident our fans, both meat-lovers and vegetarians alike, will ‘fall in love’ with our new Vings,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our new partnership with Quorn is the result of months of rigorous flavor-testing to make an absolutely ‘perfect match'.”

All Quorn products, including the new Chick’n Vings, are vegetarian and sustainably produced using less land and water to produce than meat.

* Cross-Contamination & Allergen Notice: standard kitchen operations involve shared cooking and preparation areas where cross-contact with other foods and allergens may occur. Cross contaminants & allergens include, but are not limited to: milk, eggs, tree nuts, wheat, soybeans, beef, poultry, dairy, gluten, etc. Fatburger is not a certified vegetarian or vegan restaurant.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Quorn

Quorn Foods is a global market leader in meat alternative foods with nearly 5 billion meals served since 1985. Headquartered in the U.K., with a US Office in Chicago, Quorn offers a wide assortment of frozen and refrigerated meat alternative products to appeal to the rapidly expanding group of consumers wanting to reduce their meat consumption. Because the growing population needs sustainably produced protein that is also healthy, Quorn takes a different approach when it comes to protein production. All Quorn products are made from mycoprotein, which is a source of high-quality protein that is low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol. For more information about Quorn, visit www.quorn.us﻿ or follow us at Instagram.com/quornusa or facebook.com/QuornUSA.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

