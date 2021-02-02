Investview (“INVU”) Reports New Record $2.77 Million Month in Bitcoin Mining Revenue & Announces Strategic Facility Relocation to Further Improve Mining Production, Operations, Revenue and Profits

Eatontown, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, expects to report that its SAFETek subsidiary has reached a new all-time-high monthly revenue and profit margin for a third month in a row.

A strategic relocation of Investview's largest mining operation to a more cost-effective region with long-term, low cost and sustainable power rates is projected to significantly reduce mining cost and further expand gross margins.

SAFETek increased its Bitcoin Mining Revenue by an estimated 47.3% going from approximately $1.88 million in December 2020 to approximately $2.77 million in January 2021.

SAFETek also increased its Profit Margin by an estimated 70.7% going from approximately $1.06 million in December 2020 to approximately $1.81 million in January 2021.

SAFETek produced approximately 80 Bitcoin in January averaging approximately 2.58 BTC per day. This growth was made possible through INVU’s ongoing strategic investments in cryptocurrency mining hardware, software & enhanced IT operations, and was further bolstered by significant Bitcoin price increases which appreciated by over 41% in January to a high of just over $40,000 and a sustained average monthly value of just over $34,000 per Bitcoin.

Investview’s EVP of Crypto Operations Rob Walther commented, “We are pleased to announce that for the third month in a row INVU’s strategic decisions to further increase/optimize our mining equipment and IT operations has allowed us to generate another record month of revenue and profit. This past month of January represents a new milestone for SAFETek with revenue growth of 47.3% to $2.77 million and profits expanding by nearly 70.7% to $1.81 million.”

Rob added, “In addition, INVU is excited to announce the relocation of our largest mining operation to a new facility with long-term, low cost and sustainable power & hosting rates. This decision is the culmination of many months of research, investigation and planning to reduce our long-term cost of operation and to facilitate greater re-investment into assets that will continue to grow our mining profits. This move is planned to commence in early February and be complete by March 31, 2021.