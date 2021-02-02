ISG Honors Top Providers for 2020

A total of 111 providers are being honored, many with multiple recognitions, from among the hundreds of providers that earned the distinction of being named a Leader or Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens research studies conducted over a 12-month period. The study findings, covering specific technology and service categories and industry-specific capabilities, were released in a series of more than 100 geographic and archetype reports. In all, more than 1,200 unique providers were independently evaluated by ISG Provider Lens research for 2020.

Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is celebrating technology and service providers named ISG Provider Lens Leaders and Rising Stars for 2020 in four separate awards ceremonies between January 27 and February 9.

ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors said 2020 was “a challenging year for all of us, but it also demonstrated our collective resilience and revealed to us the art of the possible,” during his opening remarks at each ceremony.

“Technology and service providers the world over went above and beyond in 2020 to serve their customers without interruption, and to provide innovative solutions to meet their most pressing needs,” Connors said. “As an industry, we should all be proud of the role we played in keeping global business going during the pandemic and preparing our clients for growth in a post-pandemic world.”

ISG Provider Lens has become one of the most widely known and authoritative sources of provider evaluations in the industry. ISG’s robust, independent methodology combines the firm’s unique data assets and market research with input and advice from ISG consultants who work on the front lines every day, helping enterprises develop their digital transformation strategies and identifying the partners that will enable them to achieve their objectives.

No other research offers the same combination of empirical evidence and real-world experience in evaluating provider capabilities, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“ISG Provider Lens is used by our advisors to make fact-based recommendations to our enterprise clients. Indeed, our research is foundational to our clients’ provider selection process,” said Aase. “For providers, being named a Leader or Rising Star by ISG Provider Lens sets them apart from the competition.”

ISG Provider Lens Leaders, according to ISG, “offer highly attractive products and services and enjoy a strong market and competitive position. They are regarded as opinion leaders and innovators.” Rising Stars are companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition.