 

FOMO CORP.’s Purge Virus, LLC Signs Reseller Agreement with AI Workflow Software Solutions Company WorkMerk, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021   

Chicago, IL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP.’s (US OTC: ETFM) Purge Virus, LLC wholly owned subsidiary (https://purgevirus.com/) announced today that it has signed a mutual reseller agreement with WorkMerk, LLC (https://www.workmerk.com/).

WorkMerk, LLC, the winning habits company that boasts a suite of software services which includes VirusSAFE Pro, a health and safety checklist and verification software company that enables businesses and government agencies to:

  • Efficiently communicate the most current Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and National Institute of Health (NIH) procedures and protocols to their teams in real time;
  • Provide health and safety compliance checklists, task reminders, and ongoing training to mobile devices;
  • Validate compliance with health safety standards and confirm that approved protocols have been performed through an easy-to-read dashboard; and,
  • Give customers confidence and peace of mind that their health and safety is a top priority.

Under the reseller agreement, Purge Virus will collaborate with WorkMerk to help leaders deploy the most appropriate protocols and advanced technology to clean indoor air and purge pathogens from schools, nursing homes, hotels, shops, and other businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

WorkMerk is a veteran-founded company that specializes in delivering workflow technologies and solutions that protect and enhance the investments its clients make in people, process and training. As a response to Covid-19, WorkMerk has added “VirusSAFE Pro” to its suite of services. The solution provides companies, regardless of size and industry, a web-based, mobile technology that empowers an organization’s managers to effectively plan and manage workplace safety.

“We see Purge Virus as a valuable complement to our WorkMerk offerings to include VirusSAFE Pro,” said John New, CEO of WorkMerk. “Given the complexity of devices across the marketplace, we expect that many of our clients will welcome the expertise that Purge Virus provides with respect to installing advanced disinfection technology for the specific needs of their facilities relative to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).”

Charlie Szoradi, CEO of Purge Virus said, “I have had the great fortune of knowing John New for nearly a decade, and I admire his pioneering leadership and spirit as a cutting-edge innovator. There is great synergy between our team and the WorkMerk team and we thoroughly embrace the AI that comes with their offerings. We can now further enhance our Purge Virus technology offerings to help create next-generation buildings that are safe where businesses can thrive, despite the ongoing pandemic.”

