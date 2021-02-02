WSFS Bank Ranked Top Ten on Forbes 12th Annual Best Banks List

WSFS Climbs Rankings to Number 10; Debuted on List at Number 48 in 2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was recently ranked number 10 on the Forbes 12th Annual America’s Best Banks list, after debuting on the list at number 48 last year. WSFS was the only financial institution that focuses solely on the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region to place in the top 50. Forbes partnered with S&P Global Market Intelligence to collect data on the growth, credit quality and profitability of the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets in 2020.



The Forbes ranking comes after an unprecedented year in which WSFS stepped in to help guide Customers through COVID-19 response and recovery including helping more than 5,000 Customers obtain nearly $1 Billion in PPP funding, protecting nearly 100,000 jobs in the region. WSFS also stuck to its core priorities including continuing its investment in talent and Delivery Transformation to enhance the Customer experience.