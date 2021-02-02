 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Corporate Outlook of What to Expect in 2021

Thomasville, Georgia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce early 2021 projected corporate outlook.

2021 began with management taking inventory of all the assets that can be utilized to bring revenue to your company. Management also looks at the progress our eSports subsidiary has made since inception in the spring of 2020 and all the challenges that had to be overcame during that period. Since forming Shadow Gaming in 2020 the Company has organized and managed over 19 events with 14 different studio titles. Gamers from 30 countries participated in our tournaments. Management is continually working to identify titles that have a large and/or growing player base. Management is working diligently to upgrade from small independent studios to top tier gaming developers for which to hold tournaments in 2021. In addition, our prize pools are going to be increased to attract more talented gamers. We are in negotiations with dozens of corporations, developers, retailers, service providers to become sponsors of our events.

Esports is truly global phenomenon, with some analysts estimating worldwide viewership at approximately 300 million, potentially rising to 600 million by 2021. With so many eyeballs on esports – and with so many of those eyeballs being in a millennial category that is young, affluent, globalized, in 2009, Esports barely scratch the surface of the mainstream, by 2019 competitive and professional gaming was a multibillion-dollar industry. Esports in 2021 will begin to write a script of increased viewership that will compete with mainstream sporting events.

The Company has scheduled over 130 events for 2021 and this projection includes nearly 50,000 player registrations and over 10,000 competitors who will engage in multiple events. Management anticipates reaching over 100,000 plus in our target demographics and over 500,000 “remote fans”.

Our online registrations have increased by 30% and our pay per play revenues are on track to grow at a rate of 30%+ per month average and for the month of January 2021 they increased by 12% from the previous month. Given the light tournament schedule for January, Management is encouraged with this growth.

Our social media channels are increasing at a rate of 36% per month and the Company just qualified to be part of the Discord Partnership program to promote our unique branding and receive partner only perks. Our Twitch channel has grown by 36% since August and we are on our way to be able to monetize it and be able to create another stream of revenue.

