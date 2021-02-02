 

Intelligent Product Solutions Joins with Kablooe to Launch End-to-End Medical Device Design & Engineering Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) and Kablooe Design, today announced the launch of a complete medical device design and engineering service, leveraging the expertise of these two award-winning product design firms. IPS and Kablooe, subsidiaries of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), have complementary services that help medical device companies successfully design, develop and launch new products.

With this complete medical device engineering and design offering, IPS/Kablooe services ensure speed to market of medical device products, successful user adoption and assurance of market advantage. The IPS/Kablooe combined services offering includes human factors engineering, verification and regulatory support along with upfront research and testing.

“Our combined expertise is unmatched in the industry and enables us to deliver the best-in-class medical device design services,” said Mitch Maiman, president of IPS. “Located in the heartland of medical device development, Kablooe has a strong reputation, expertise and track record in medical device design and we are thrilled to join with them to deliver this complete medical device design service.”

Tom KraMer, CEO of Kablooe commented, “With the extensive design and engineering service offerings available through this partnership, our clients are assured of an expert team from start to finish. We are agile, user centric, and flexible enough to always adapt our services to the needs of our clients, whether it is invention, feasibility, proof of concept, or design for production manufacturing. We now have the power to do it all.”

Among its medical product design projects, IPS was awarded the GOOD DESIGN AWARD for its work on the AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle, a personal medical device leveraging IOT technology to address medication adherence. The AdhereTech Smart Pill Bottle is currently used by leading pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies across the globe.

Kablooe’s many medical device design projects include the world class design and development of the Rezum surgical system. Kablooe went from beginning to end with NxThera to get the Rezum system into hospitals and clinics in the U.S. and worldwide, leading to its acquisition by Boston Scientific. Nonin Medical has also regularly partnered with Kablooe, and most recently they worked together to create a patient monitoring solution that was easy to use and provided consistent measurements time after time in a rugged, reliable way for emergency responders.

CEO and Chairman of Forward Industries Terry Wise commented, “The integrated service offering combining the first-rate competencies of both Kablooe and IPS underpins our acquisition strategy. Forward’s ability to provide excellence in medical device design and engineering, a fast-growing sector, clearly positions the company for continued growth.”

About IPS

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company that is headquartered in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Physio Control, Zebra Technologies, and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About Kablooe

Kablooe, founded in 1991, is a leading product design and development company that is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Kablooe offers expert product design and engineering service. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices. To learn more about Kablooe, visit www.kablooe.com.

About Forward Industries

Incorporated in 1962, and headquartered in Long Island, New York, Forward Industries is a global design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution group. The company has a 30-year plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward’s products can be viewed online at www.forwardindustries.com.

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications
516-767-8390
lisa@lchcommunications.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intelligent Product Solutions Joins with Kablooe to Launch End-to-End Medical Device Design & Engineering Service HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) and Kablooe Design, today announced the launch of a complete medical device design and engineering service, leveraging the expertise of these two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus