 

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference Tuesday, Feb. 9. Dave Keffer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 97,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)
  703-280-2720 (office)
  timothy.paynter@ngc.com
   
  Todd Ernst (Investors)
  703-280-4535 (office)
  todd.ernst@ngc.com



 




