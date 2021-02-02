2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nominations Open

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the nomination process for the 2021 Solution Innovation Awards is open to organisations who leverage Nintex software to improve business processes, and build/deploy digital business solutions and sophisticated process apps to transform the way people work.

Submit an entry and learn more about the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2021

"Digital business initiatives went into overdrive in 2020 with enterprises and public-sector agencies everywhere looking to improve the customer experience and (remote) worker productivity with cost-effective automation," said Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "This year, more than ever, we are excited to learn about the high impact and innovative ways people are putting the ease, speed and power of Nintex to work inside and outside their organisations."

Every organisation that leverages the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities from Nintex—Nintex Promapp, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Forms, Nintex DocGen, Nintex RPA , Nintex Mobile and App Studio, Nintex Drawloop for Salesforce, Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, Nintex Analytics, K2 Cloud, K2 Five , and more—is eligible to submit nominations.

Industry leaders standardise on Nintex

Today more than 10,000 organisations across financial services, health and life sciences, manufacturing, government and others, turn to the Nintex Process Platform to successfully manage, automate and optimise enterprise-wide workflows and business processes.

Winners within last year's Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program featured public and private-sector organisations who are leaders in what they do. 2020 category winners included: Accident Compensation Corporation New Zealand, AngloGold Ashanti Australia, Babcock, Cars.com, Ciena Corporation, GM Financial, Lands' End, McCormick & Company, NAACP Empowerment Programs, National Gallery Singapore, Red River Bank, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Woolworths Group, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.