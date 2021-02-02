Principal Invites Students to Compete in EVERFI Black History Month Scholarship Challenge

The challenge runs through the month of February and was created by EVERFI, an innovator in social impact education, to help students in grades 9-12 understand the Black experience through perspectives, successes, and struggles. Students will complete four digital lessons and compete in a capstone essay contest, in which they’re invited to share a plan for fostering conversation about Black history in their communities year-round. EVERFI will award a total of $20,000 in scholarships to three winners of the challenge.

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) is inviting high school students in the U.S. to participate in the EVERFI Black History Month Challenge, a first-of-its-kind national scholarship competition to inspire students and spark critical conversations.

Students can learn more and participate at https://principal-financial-group.everfi-next.net/welcome/bhm.

“Principal is committed to increasing access to products, resources, and insight that help people around the world pursue financial security with confidence,” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal community relations. “Education is vital to fostering a more equal, inclusive, and just future, as well as a cornerstone of financial literacy and economic mobility. We hope the Black History Month Challenge helps students and families use history as a lens for understanding current events, encourages conversations about race and social justice, and helps scholarship recipients enjoy access to the benefits of higher education.”

Operating in more than 25 global nations and territories, Principal is committed to advancing inclusion, representation, accessibility, and equality within its workplace, business practices, and the communities in which its more than 17,000 employees and 34.5 million customers live and work.

About Principal

Principal (Nasdaq: PFG) helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal community relations has a focus to build financial security in communities where Principal Life Insurance Company operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Co., a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., 800-247-1737, member SIPC and/or independent broker/-dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

2021 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005435/en/