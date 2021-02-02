Cummins VP and Chief Administrative Officer Marya Rose Retiring; VP and General Counsel Sharon Barner Named Successor

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Marya Rose will be retiring, effective April 2021, after more than 20 years in leadership positions with the company. Vice President and General Counsel, Sharon Barner, will succeed Rose.

Marya Rose (Photo: Business Wire)

“Marya has had an incredible career, and during her more than two decades at Cummins, we have benefitted greatly from her leadership and unwavering commitment to our values,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “She is a great problem-solver and has an incredible command of a wide range of topics. Just as importantly, Marya always works and conducts herself with decisiveness, honesty and courage. Cummins and our communities are better because of Marya’s passion and purpose.”

“Marya translated her fierce commitment to Cummins’ values into advocacy, emphasizing the societal and business importance of diversity and inclusion and worked tirelessly for these values within the company and in our communities,” Linebarger added. “Her focus was critical as Cummins continued to become a more global and diverse company. She has made an immeasurable difference to Cummins and to our employees, including myself. I wish Marya all the best and know she will continue to make a positive impact in whatever causes she invests her boundless energy.”

Rose joined Cummins in 1997 and quickly made her mark. In 2001, she was named General Counsel. In this role, Rose transformed the legal function from a group focused primarily on North America to a true global team and strategic partner to the business.

Rose was named CAO in 2011. She immediately began to drive effectiveness and efficiencies across several disparate company functions to better support and partner with the business segments. During her tenure, Rose vastly improved the company’s communications platforms and capabilities; transformed Cummins’ physical environment and introduced new ways of working. Rose also helped make Cummins’ Corporate Responsibility work more impactful and she streamlined many corporate business processes.