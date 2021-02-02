Emerson Declares Dividend

The board of directors of Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty and a half cents ($0.505) per share of common stock payable March 10, 2021 to stockholders of record February 12, 2021.

