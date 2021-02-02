 

Applied DNA Achieves Program Milestone in Development of Linear DNA Veterinary COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021   

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that it has qualified a freeze-dried (lyophilized) form of its LinearDNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate for its upcoming feline clinical trial. Lyophilization renders the vaccine candidate shelf-stable and convenient to ship globally at room temperature, thereby circumventing a key logistical limitation inherent to all existing nucleic acid-based (human and veterinary) vaccines. Quantities of the lyophilized vaccine candidate were manufactured and shipped packaged in vials to its program development partner, EvviVax, S.R.L. (“EvviVax”) for preclinical potency, sterility, and endotoxin testing. Potency tests on the lyophilized vaccine candidate resolubilized with water for use proved that its efficacy in cell culture matched the potency of the vaccine’s candidate non-lyophilized form. Based on the testing results, the Company remains on track to initiate its previously announced feline COVID-19 vaccine trial by March 31, 2021.

Applied DNA has manufactured a complete supply of the lyophilized form of the LinearDNA vaccine candidate and has shipped a portion to EvviVax to oversee a second and final round of preclinical testing to be conducted by an independent third-party testing laboratory. Upon its successful completion of this round of testing, the balance of the lyophilized vaccine candidate will be utilized to initiate Phase I of the veterinary clinical trial.

“Our veterinary vaccine program is a cost- and time-efficient path to commercializing our COVID-19 vaccine development work while also serving as a testbed to validate our LinearDNA manufacturing platform for a wide range of nucleic acid-based therapeutics,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “These preclinical results hold potentially significant implications for our LinearDNA manufacturing platform for use as an alternative to plasmid DNA-based manufacturing that currently forms the basis for all current nucleic acid-based therapeutics. In particular, we believe that a lyophilized linear DNA vaccine would be of significant benefit to the pharmaceutical industry’s ability to distribute nucleic acid-based vaccines without a cold chain.”

