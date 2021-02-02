Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Development of 100% Vegetable Sourced Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Infused Version of Tauri-Gum

Each Piece of Chewing Gum is Infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed development of its proposed Vitamin D3 (“Cholecalciferol”) infused version of Tauri-Gum, with each piece of chewing gum containing 50 Micrograms (“ug”) of Vitamin D3. After extensive Research & Development (“R & D”) efforts, the Company can confirm that the Vitamin D3 component is 100% derived from plant-based sources. The following flavor has been selected for this 8th Version (“SKU”) of Tauri-Gum: Golden Raspberry.

Vitamin D3, also known as Cholecalciferol, is type of Vitamin D which is made by the skin when it is exposed to sunlight; it is also found in some foods and can be consumed as a Dietary Supplement. The Company has successfully produced Samples of this proposed 8th Version of its Tauri-Gum Product Line.

Values: 1 Microgram (“ug”) = 1/1,000,000thof a Gram (“gm”)

50 Micrograms (“ug”) = 2,000 International Units (“IU”)

