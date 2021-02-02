 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Development of 100% Vegetable Sourced Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Infused Version of Tauri-Gum

02.02.2021, 16:03   

  • Each Piece of Chewing Gum is Infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3
  • The Vitamin D3 has been Obtained from 100% Plant Based Sources 
  • The Following Flavor has been Selected for this 8th  Version of Tauri-Gum: Golden Raspberry

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed development of its proposed Vitamin D3 (“Cholecalciferol”) infused version of Tauri-Gum, with each piece of chewing gum containing 50 Micrograms (“ug”) of Vitamin D3.  After extensive Research & Development (“R & D”) efforts, the Company can confirm that the Vitamin D3 component is 100% derived from plant-based sources. The following flavor has been selected for this 8th  Version (“SKU”) of Tauri-Gum: Golden Raspberry.

Vitamin D3, also known as Cholecalciferol, is type of Vitamin D which is made by the skin when it is exposed to sunlight; it is also found in some foods and can be consumed as a Dietary Supplement.  The Company has successfully produced Samples of this proposed 8th  Version of its Tauri-Gum Product Line.         

Values: 1 Microgram (“ug”) = 1/1,000,000thof a Gram (“gm”)

             50 Micrograms (“ug”) = 2,000 International Units (“IU”)

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

