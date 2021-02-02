 

Trigon Quadruples its Land Position at Kombat Copper-Silver-Lead Mine in Namibia

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to expand its land holding in Namibia, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of exclusive prospecting licence (“EPL 3540” or the “Licence”). This licence surrounds Trigon’s Kombat and Gross Otavi projects in the Otavi Mountainland, a region associated with high grade copper mineralization, in addition to a substantial lead and silver content.

EPL 3540 covers an area of 5,614 hectares in the Grootfontein District of the Otjozondjupa Region, between the towns of Otavi to the west and Grootfontein to the east. From a geological perspective, it is situated on the Kombat trend, a mineralized structure, which also hosts the Kombat project.   The area therefore represents a potential strike extension of the Kombat project, with various known mineral occurrences on the property.

By way of comparison, the three permits that contain the Kombat mine host a 7 Mt Indicated Resource with an additional 31 Mt in Inferred Resources (see Table 1 and 2) and produced 12.5 million tonnes of copper over a 45-year history, encompass only 692.1 hectares or 4.2 kilometres of strikelength. Upon completion the acquisition would increase Trigon’s presence in the Otavi Valley from 2,011 hectares to 7,625 hectares, a 280% increase. Trigon’s prospective strikelength grows to over 30 kilometres. Trigon management has extensive knowledge of the area in which EPL 3540 is situated and plans to implement an exploration program in conjunction with its exploration plans for the Kombat project areas.

Table 1 – Kombat Mineral Resource Estimate as at September 1, 2020 – Open Pit (0.6% copper equivalent cut-off)

Resource Classification Cu % Pb % Ag (g/t) Cu (t) Pb (t) Ag (kg)
Indicated 0.91 0.88 0.58 66 793 65 026 4 255
Inferred 1.07 1.46 0.46 121 844 166 178 5 269

Table 2 – Kombat Mineral Resource Estimate as at September 1, 2020 – Underground (1.8% copper equivalent cut-off)

12.01.21
Trigon Reports a Shallow 8m Mineralized Intersection, Yielding 1.8% Copper and 121 G/t Silver at Silver Hill in Morocco

