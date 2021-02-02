Trigon Quadruples its Land Position at Kombat Copper-Silver-Lead Mine in Namibia

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to expand its land holding in Namibia, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of exclusive prospecting licence (“EPL 3540” or the “Licence”). This licence surrounds Trigon’s Kombat and Gross Otavi projects in the Otavi Mountainland, a region associated with high grade copper mineralization, in addition to a substantial lead and silver content.



EPL 3540 covers an area of 5,614 hectares in the Grootfontein District of the Otjozondjupa Region, between the towns of Otavi to the west and Grootfontein to the east. From a geological perspective, it is situated on the Kombat trend, a mineralized structure, which also hosts the Kombat project. The area therefore represents a potential strike extension of the Kombat project, with various known mineral occurrences on the property.