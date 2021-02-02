 

Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th

Join Emerald’s team of 13 investment professionals and 12 presenting companies on February 4th as Emerald Asset Management presents the 28th annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum, featuring insights and analysis focused on growth-oriented investments in the year ahead. This year – for the first time in its history – the event will stream exclusively online. Attendees can register and receive additional information at https://www.teamemerald.com/event/groundhog-day-investment-forum.

Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their strategic investment themes and trends for 2021, focusing on key sectors, including: Banking & Finance, Consumer, Energy, Industrials, Life Sciences and Technology.

Emerald’s team will be joined by keynote speaker Michael Moe, Co-Founder & Partner, GSV Asset Management, and noted economist Joel Naroff. Senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors. The presenting companies confirmed to date include: American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC); Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE); Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI); Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO); Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI); Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT); MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI); New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE); Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: SI); The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL); Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX); and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE).

“This new year of 2021 has already witnessed significant volatility,” said Emerald Founder and CEO Joseph E. Besecker. “Information is critical in such times, and we welcome our analysts’ insights into the path forward for 2021,” he said.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on small- and mid-cap growth companies. A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/event/groundhog-day-investment-forum.

Neither the information in this release nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument. Presenting companies have been invited based on their perspective within a specific industry or sector. Their inclusion does not constitute an endorsement by Emerald or any of its affiliates.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $6.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth oriented equity investing and income oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Its global headquarters is located in Leola, PA.

Disclaimer

