 

PENNEXX Has Submitted Its Formal Patent Application for the YourSocialOffers.com Technology

02.02.2021   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pennexx (PNNX) has submitted to the United States Patent Trademark Office its formal application for "Systems and Methods for Running Social Media Marketing Campaigns." This application claims the benefit of U.S. Provisional Patent Application Serial No. 62/967,679 filed in 2020 and covers aspects of Pennexx's http://yoursocialoffers.com social media merchant marketing technology.

This is a significant milestone in the company that can increase future shareholder value and protects its existing technology.

Upon approval, a patent gives Pennexx the right to stop others from copying Pennexx's invention without permission. This would prevent other companies from competing with the company using its invention and increase its value as it protects its intellectual property. It would also put the company in a position to license the technology to other companies, providing another possible revenue source.

This patent will be viewable publicly upon publication by the U.S. patent office and covers a number of aspects of the Your Social Offers platform.

The inventors of the technology, Joseph Candito, and Vincent Risalvato selected Stephen Lewellyn of Lewellyn Law, PLLC https://lewellyn-law.com as the company's patent attorney as he has vast experience in the submission, execution, and defense of patents. A search of the USPTO reveals 186 results for patents Mr. Lewellyn has been involved in.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, has been an expert witness in billion-dollar patent and intellectual property cases such as Motorola vs. Microsoft, Kodak vs. HTC, and others. He noted, "Mr. Lewellyn is one of the best patent attorneys he has ever worked with."

Mr. Risalvato said, "I am very pleased with this, our first non-provisional patent application and thankful for my new association with Mr. Lewellyn. I believe that we will bring prosperity to the company through this and future patent applications and protect the companies' technology." 

For More Information:

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito and Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may,""future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected,""anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.




Wertpapier


