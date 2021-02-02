 

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2021 / 16:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Keitel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.73 EUR 71.46 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.73 EUR 71.46 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64444  02.02.2021 



