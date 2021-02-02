NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share 02.02.2021

AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share

First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected for 4 February 2021

26,315,790 newly issued bearer shares were placed to reach target gross proceeds of approximately €1bn; in addition, 15,625,000 existing bearer shares and 6,291,118 over-allotment shares were allocated

Two cornerstone investors, Sequoia Capital and Lone Pine, will each acquire offer shares with an aggregate value of €150 million at the offer price

Based on the offer price, market capitalization amounts to approximately €7.9 bn

Berlin, 2 February 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "AUTO1 Group"), has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at €38.00 per share, which is at the top end of the price range of €32.00 to €38.00 per share. Trading in the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 4 February 2021 under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

A total of 26,315,790 newly issued bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) were placed as part of the Offering to reach the target gross proceeds of approximately €1bn. In addition, 15,625,000 existing bearer shares and 6,291,118 over-allotment shares from pre-IPO shareholders were allocated.

Based on the offer price, the Company's total market capitalization amounts to approximately €7.9bn (after the issuance of further new shares to certain holders of a convertible loan). 23.2 % of the Company's share capital (post-IPO and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option) were placed in connection with the offering.