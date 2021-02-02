 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 2, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking caused iRhythm’s business to suffer. The Company’s reimbursement rates plummeted as a result. Further uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business was caused by a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about iRhythm, investors suffered damages.

