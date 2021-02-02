 

Xcel Energy Honored Again as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

For the fifth year in a row Xcel Energy has been honored as a best place to work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality. The Minneapolis-based company again earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

“I am proud to see Xcel Energy honored again among leading companies that are striving not just to perform well for our customers, but to do so in a way that empowers all employees and recognizes their contributions,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy.

“We know that to meet our goal of building the energy future, we need an inclusive and diverse workforce, attracting and retaining a committed, innovative team. And this distinction marks one way we’re working to do that,” said Darla Figoli, executive vice president, Human Resources and Employee Services, and chief human resources officer.

Xcel Energy has been included in the Corporate Equality Index for 18 years and joins a record-breaking 767 businesses to earn a perfect score in 2021. This number of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” designees is up nearly 12 percent from 686 last year. The first index, released in 2002, had 13 top-rated companies.

Xcel Energy achieved a 100% equality rating on CEI’s index based on several factors, including non-discrimination policies across all business areas, offering equitable benefits to LGBTQ employees and their families, and maintaining an inclusive culture that supports corporate social responsibility.

Maintaining a culture of diversity and inclusion has long been one of Xcel Energy’s core corporate values. Since 1995, Xcel Energy has offered benefits to employees’ domestic partners and children. The company continually develops new initiatives and implements training to promote a diverse and inclusive culture throughout the organization.

For more information about the Corporate Equality Index, visit the Human Rights Campaign.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.



