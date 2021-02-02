 

Cerner Named Best in KLAS For Behavioral Health, Global Acute Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 16:30  |  35   |   |   

Interoperable Behavioral Health Technology Supporting Providers Amidst Pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global leader in health care technology, today announced it achieved top rankings by KLAS Research: Best in KLAS for Behavioral Health (second consecutive year) and Global Acute Care – Middle East/Africa (third consecutive year). This signals Cerner’s commitment to helping health care organizations deliver quality patient care.

“In a rapidly evolving global health care landscape and in the midst of a pandemic, Cerner is proud to have earned Best in KLAS recognition in multiple categories as an industry leader in product quality, usability and interoperability,” said Travis Dalton, chief client and services officer, Cerner, and president, Cerner Government Services. “We are humbled to partner with our clients as they strive to improve quality of care for their patients. Cerner is fully committed to delivering end to end innovative solutions to help our clients solve their most pressing challenges and enable them to achieve their mission.”

A recent study by Kaiser Family Foundations says 53% of adults in the U.S. say mental health has negatively impacted them during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the industry continues to weather the pandemic, mental health providers are turning to Cerner’s Best in KLAS behavioral health technology tailored to accommodate the workflows of therapists and mental health providers to quickly adapt and help patients get on a quicker, more direct path to recovery. A variety of private and state government clients, including North Central Health Care, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services and other acute health systems, psychiatric, community behavioral health and residential facilities currently use Cerner Behavioral Health.

As a global health care IT market share leader, Cerner was also recognized as Best in KLAS for Global Acute EHR in the Middle East/Africa Market. In a diverse global EHR market, the report shows Cerner is widely used, meeting and exceeding industry standards for clients around the world. Cerner has worked to become a technology leader in the Middle East/Africa market with strong client engagement and the delivery of personalized customer service and support.

“Each year, thousands of health care professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the health care industry,” said Adam Gale, president, KLAS. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

The Best in KLAS report aggregates feedback from thousands of health care providers across the world. KLAS conducts annual interview with thousands of providers and payers each month, who represent about 7,000 hospitals and clinics.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About KLAS
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

Media Contacts:

Cerner

Stephanie Greenwood, Public Relations, stephanie.greenwood@cerner.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerner Named Best in KLAS For Behavioral Health, Global Acute Care Interoperable Behavioral Health Technology Supporting Providers Amidst PandemicKANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global leader in health care technology, today announced it achieved top …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Cerner Receives Fourth Consecutive Perfect Score on 2021 Corporate Equality Index
21.01.21
Cerner Names New Chief Financial Officer
14.01.21
Virginia Behavioral Health Agency Selects Cerner to Enhance Care Coordination Across 12 Facilities
11.01.21
Cerner to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results February 10
06.01.21
Cerner to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference