 

DZS Mobile Transport Portfolio Eclipses 1.5M Mobile xHaul Ports Shipped Milestone

5G transition and capacity upgrades fuel demand for advanced mobile transport solutions

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader at the converged network edge, featuring intelligent, packet-based edge mobile transport and broadband access solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced that it has surpassed 1.5 million mobile transport ports shipped. Relied on by many of the world’s most innovative and advanced mobile service providers, DZS intelligent Fronthaul, Backhaul and Midhaul (“xHaul”) solutions are delivering high performance, deployment flexibility, ultra-low latency, and high-resolution synchronization capabilities required for the shift to 5G and beyond.

“DZS has established itself as a pioneer in intelligent mobile xHaul solutions working in partnership with many of the world’s most admired leaders and disruptors,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “DZS has worked closely with these network operators to efficiently optimize their cutting-edge mobile transport requirements while refining and enhancing the DZS PON portfolio as new capacity and deployment requirements emerge. Complementing our commitment to further innovate and expand our edge access mobile transport portfolio, we recently announced plans to acquire coherent optics innovator Optelian – creating a differentiated set of open network solutions designed to provide a compelling bridge between fiber access and next generation wireless networks.”

According to Omdia’s 2021 “Trends to Watch: Mobile Infrastructure” report, global 5G investments are increasing – despite COVID-19 – especially through Open RAN and virtual RAN architectures. In Japan, DZS intelligent front- and backhaul solutions have helped Rakuten turn the promise of Open RAN into a reality and build a new 5G-centric mobile network deployed to millions of users. In South Korea, DZS is powering the LG U+ and KT (formerly Korea Telecom) state-of-the-art commercial 5G networks – delivering speeds that are up to 20 times faster than 4G LTE.

“DZS is now deploying its third generation of intelligent and open mobile optimized xHaul gateways, offering a combination of class leading capacity, unique software-driven features and packaging options with necessary synchronization capabilities to empower forward-looking operators” said Andrew Bender, CTO of DZS. “Innovation in advanced mobile networks is accelerating, and DZS is partnering with leading carriers in real-world, software-defined 5G and Open RAN deployments.”

