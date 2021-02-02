 

EVO Payments to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

EVO Payments management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the results. Participants may register for the conference call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.evopayments.com or at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8933917. A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website following the live call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.



