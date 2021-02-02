 

CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 17:11  |  20   |   |   

WETHERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing has reported its most successful year since its creation in 2017.  It is also on target for further sustained growth during 2021, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Designs

A clear global marketing strategy and PR campaign during 2019 and 2020 has led to increasing brand awareness.

The highly acclaimed protective clothing brand has also launched new garment designs, after consulting health and safety professionals of leading flat glass, sheet metal and air conditioning companies from around the world. Another reason for the company's success story.

Effective and reliable cut protection is absolutely crucial, as the main risks for professionals working in the glass and metal manufacturing sector are cuts, lacerations and soft tissues puncture wounds.

The legal, financial and even moral consequence can be severe for any company, if found guilty of neglecting this realistic risk to their employees.

CutPRO garments are made from a single layer of Cut-Tex PRO, a high performance cut resistant fabric, historically used to effectively protect homeland security agencies from all types of edged weapons.

Cut-Tex PRO is offering ANSI/ISEA 2016 Blade Cut Resistance Level A5. and EN 388:2016 Level E, as well as the highest levels of abrasion, puncture and tear resistance.

"There are clear indicators of the ongoing success story of this company. We are currently making appropriate provisions in light of recent international enquiries. The team is working smarter and harder than ever before to ensure we remain the strongest in the marketplace in 2021", said Robert Kaiser, CEO of CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing.

Kayleigh Davis, Senior Consultant at CutPRO also commented: "We are determined to help the glass and metal industry around the globe to reduce the number and severity of cut injuries. Our ultimate objective is to eliminate such injuries at some point in the future. We will not stop until this goal has been reached."

For any enquiries, please visit the company's website www.cut-pro.com or make contact by email directly info@cut-pro.com.

About CutPRO

CutPRO is an international firm specialised in the design, production and supply of cut resistant clothing, offering wearable and dependable protection from cuts and laceration. Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Kayleigh Davis
E: info@cut-pro.com
T: +44 (0) 845 5193953

Vicky Wrigley (PR)
E: info@ppss-group.com
T: +44 (0) 845 5193953

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428986/CutPRO_Cut_Resistant_Clothing.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428987/CutPRO_Logo.jpg

 

CutPRO logo

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19 WETHERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing has reported its most successful year since its creation in 2017.  It is also on target for further sustained growth during 2021, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Ditto Announces Opulous: A Decentralised Finance Solution For Artists
aelf Mainnet's Full Function Tryout will Bring the Maximum of $200,000 USD Prizes including ELF ...
Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
The Election Committee's proposal regarding the Board of Director's of Castellum
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
TEXEL Energy Storage: New report released by U.S. National Laboratory on game-changing grid-scale battery technology
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods